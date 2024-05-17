One more Indo-Canadian Man Arrested in Over 20 Million Dollar Gold Heist

REGION OF PEEL, ON: Ontario police arrested one more suspect in connection with over 20 million gold robbery at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last year.

In a news release on Thursday, police said Archit Grover, a 36-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested on May 6. He was taken into custody after flying into Toronto from India and arrested for theft over $5000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. He is also being indicted in the United States for firearm-related charges, the police said.

Police have charged and issued Canada-wide warrants against other men involved in this multi-million-dollar heist, where the suspects stole the entire cargo full of gold.

On April 17, 2023, at 3:56 p.m. a flight landed at Pearson International Airport from Zurich, Switzerland, with a cargo containing 6600 bars of .9999% pure gold, weighing 400 kilograms, valued at over 20 million dollars and CAD 2.5 million worth in foreign currency. Shortly after landing, it was offloaded and transported to a separate location on Airport property.

On April 18 the cargo was reported missing to Peel Regional Police.

Peel Regional Police immediately started the investigation, which has crossed borders, and we have been working collaboratively with the Philadelphia Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

ATF arrested one individual in the United States who had 65 illegal firearms in his possession, two of which had been modified to have fully automatic capabilities. Five of the 65 handguns are known as ‘ghost guns,’ meaning that they were not serialized and, therefore, are untraceable.

PRP identified and charged or issued warrants for nine individuals with over 19 charges in April. Police also seized one kilogram of gold worth approximately $89,000.00, believed to be from the theft, smelting equipment, and approximately $434,000 Canadian currency.

Canada-wide warrants are still issued for Simran Preet Panesar, a 31-year-old man from Brampton, a former Air Canada employee, who was employed at the time of the theft and Arsalan Chaudhary, a 42-year-old man of no fixed address.

Investigators urge these individuals to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into the police.

A Warrant in the 1st has been issued for Durante King-Mclean, a 25-year-old man from Brampton. King-Mclean is currently in custody in the United States on firearms trafficking-related charges, and investigators have been in touch with him and his legal counsel.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Peel Regional Police.