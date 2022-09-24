One more tragedy: Indian International student, victim of shooting rampage in Ontario, succumbs to injuries

Satwinder Singh as an international student at Conestoga College and completed his studies in August 2022. He was working part-time at an Auto Body shop to support himself financially.

Satwinder Singh is another international student from India who came under the grip of multijurisdictional shooting that hit the streets of Ontario last week and claimed two other lives, including that of a police constable.

The shop located at 32 Bronte Street in Milton witnessed a shooting rampage at around 3 in the afternoon on September 12. The police reported that the shooting resulted in tragic death of 38-year-old father and owner Shakeel Ashraf. Two other victims were transported to hospital. They remained in critical and serious conditions for few days.

Satwinder was one of the injured persons and after fighting with death for few days he succumbed to his injuries. Satwinder’s cousin who organized a fund raiser for him to help bring his family to Canada wrote in GoFundMe page that Satwinder was put on life support and they had discovered that Satwinder would not survive since doctors declared him brain dead.

The Halton Regional Police on September 17 reported that the death of Satwinder. The police said that it was deeply saddened to report a second male victim involved in Monday’s tragic shooting in Milton has passed away. “Satwinder Singh, 28, of Milton passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital with his family and friends by his side. Satwinder was an international student from India who was working part-time at MK Auto Repairs at the time of shooting,” the police said.

The shooting suspect identified as 40-year-old Sean Petrie was later located in Hamilton and was later pronounced deceased as a result of an interaction with police while attempting to take him into custody. Petrie on the same day had already claimed life of police constable Andrew Hong. Petrie, according to the police started his shooting rampage at the Tim Hortons restaurant located in Mississauga. Constable Hong was instructing at a Police Motorcycle Operations Course sponsored by Peel Regional Police and was on his lunch break when the suspect ambushed and shot him at close range.

Shortly after this incident, the suspect fled to a nearby parking lot and, while carjacking a Black SUV, shot the male driver before fleeing the scene. As per police, his next victims were people at the auto shop where Singh was working.

Investigators believe the killing was unprovoked and that the suspect was on the lookout for an officer, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

Halton Regional Police Service Chief, Stephen Tanner, while expressing his grief on Singh’s death said, “This is heartbreaking news for our community which hasn’t even begun to heal from Monday’s traumatic events. I urge everyone to reach out and ask for help if they need it.”

Singh’s family and friends on the other hand are grieving the untimely tragic loss of a young man who was a loving son, brother and grandson.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Singh’s parents and send his body back to India. The aim was to raise $50,000, however, the fund raising has reached beyond the target due to outpouring support from the community.

“Satwinder was a loving son, brother and grandson who will be missed daily. He will leave us with a dent in our hearts for a lifetime, said Aman Panesar, his cousin who organized the fundraiser for the family.

Panesar wrote on the page that Satwinder had a passion for reading and writing, which inspired him to become a poet. He finished his BBA and MBA in marketing in India and came to Canada to study Global Business Management.