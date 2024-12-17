One nation, one election: Bill to hold simultaneous polls to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

A constitutional amendment bill for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously has been listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.’The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses, according to PTI.

As per the Lok Sabha agenda, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the bill for “one nation, one election.” Following this, he could request Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.

The bill, which also seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi, was cleared by the cabinet last week.

As the provisions indicate, the process of simultaneous elections itself will not take place till 2034.

What does the bill say?



As per a copy of the bill circulated on the night of December 13, if the Lok Sabha or any state assembly is dissolved before the end of its full term, mid-term elections will be held only for that legislature to complete the remainder of its five-year term.

The bill suggests adding Article 82(A) (simultaneous elections to the House of the People and all Legislative Assemblies) and amending Articles 83 (duration of Houses of Parliament), 172, and 327 (power of Parliament to make provisions with respect to elections to Legislatures).

It states that the provisions of the amendment will come into effect on an “appointed date,” which the President will notify on the first sitting of the Lok Sabha after a general election