Online dating alert: Ontario’s man charged for forcing women into sex trade after meeting them via online dating

TORONTO, ON: The Toronto Police Service – Human Trafficking Enforcement Team informed public of a human trafficking investigation which began in March this year.Saman Rezvani, 28, of Aurora, Ontario, was charged.

It is alleged that he met a woman on an online dating platform and began intimate relationship. He procured her to work in the sex trade and trafficked her throughout the Greater Toronto Area and in Montreal, Quebec. The police informed that he forced her to turn over all the money she earned while working in the sex trade to him. He also withheld her identification and forced the woman to marry a man. The police informed that he used deception, false promises and assaults to exercise control over her actions and movements.



Rezvani was arrested by Toronto Police Service, Human Trafficking Enforcement Team. He has been charged with several trafficking in person charges.



Police describe Human Trafficking whena person who recruits, transports, transfers, receives, holds, conceals or harbours a person, or exercises control, direction or influence over the movements of a person, for the purpose of exploiting them or facilitating their exploitation, for a sexual purpose or a forced labour purpose. Victims can be men, women or children; can be Canadian citizens; and can be moved across local, provincial or national borders. They can be coerced through violence or the threat of violence against family and friends.

Police would like to encourage all affected individuals to come forward and report Human Trafficking occurrences to police.