Opposition will close your Jan Dhan bank accounts, snatch money: PM Modi in UP

Modi opened Jan Dhan accounts for more than 50 crore poor people, they (the Opposition) will close your bank account and snatch away your money,” the prime minister said.

“Modi brought electricity to every village, these people would again create darkness by cutting off the electricity connections. Modi is providing water to every home, SP-Congress people will even open the water tap of your house and take it away and they are experts in this.