Organizations call to Add Caste as a Protected Category in the BC Human Rights Act

Multiple organizations from Lower Mainland, working to eliminate discrimination in society, are urging to add Caste as a Protected Category in the BC Human Rights Act.

In a statement issued by Chetna Association of Canada, Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha (Vancouver), Ambedkarite International Coordination Society (AICS Canada), Ambedkar International Social Reform Organization (AISRO Canada), Mela Entertainers Ltd., Writers International Network, Poetic Justice Foundation, a call has been made to all party Leaders and candidates for the BC Legislature’s forthcoming elections to come forward and commit to adding “Caste” as one of the protected categories against discrimination in the BC Human Rights Act.

The statement said, “Caste discrimination is like a hidden disease that carries a significant trauma, but is invisible to the naked eye. Caste is a centuries-old stigma, that is understood to be determined by birth and ancestry, as well as occupation, and is understood to shape people in a fundamental way. One can perceive caste discrimination only by listening to the untold bitter stories of those victimized by caste prejudice. Caste impacts people in all religions – Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and others, living across the world. British Columbia is not insulated from the global reach of caste-related discrimination.”

There is significant precedent for recognition of caste discrimination. In 2010, the United Kingdom was the first country outside of India to recognize this issue and add caste as a protected category in its Equality Act. Since then, the City of Seattle passed an ordinance in 2023 and banned caste discrimination. Various universities and municipal governments in North America, including the Ontario Human Rights Commission and the Toronto District School Board, City of Burnaby, and City of Brampton, have also acknowledged the issue and passed related motions. MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway) brought forward a motion in June 2024 to amend the Canadian Human Rights Act and add caste as a protected category.

This all resonates deeply in British Columbia. Caste-related activism has been ongoing in British Columbia for decades, with various community organizations holding events to spread awareness about caste discrimination. Significant groundwork has already been done to understand the operation of caste In Canada, through research projects at the University of British Columbia, University of the Fraser Valley, and Carleton University. This has enhanced our understanding of the experience of caste in this province.

In BC, many people have reported that they face discrimination or hear slurs and casteist remarks. In most situations, the media has cooperated and supported awareness campaigns to inform the public that any form of discrimination, including that related to caste, is unacceptable. A few cases have come to the notice of the BC Human Rights Commission. Some of the offenders, under social pressure, have publicly apologized for their caste slurs and hate speech targeting another’s caste. In one situation, a complaint was filed, heard, and recognized by the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

Explaining the reason for this request, Jai Birdi, executive director, Chetna Association of Canada, said, “While “ancestry” and other protected categories in the existing legislations can provide safeguards for those impacted by caste discrimination, it often is very challenging to even file a complaint related to caste discrimination under such grounds, which only imperfectly match the situation. When filing a complaint, the initial response of the responsible authorities has consistently been that none of the protected categories apply. For this reason, the complaint is not accepted. The law enforcement agencies, RCMP/Police/BC Human Rights Tribunal, do understand the situation, but they are bound by the existing categories and legislation. It is therefore imperative that the BC Human Rights Code be amended to recognize caste as a protected category, so that the grounds exist for the pursuit of human rights cases related to caste, and to draw attention to the problem of caste-related discrimination in British Columbia.”

“We look forward to hearing and receiving commitments from party leaders, spokespersons, and candidates in the general elections in British Columbia in October 2024,” Birdi said.