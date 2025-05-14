15.2 C
New York
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
spot_img
HomeInternational
International

OTF rapper Doodie Lo shot and robbed in Atlanta? What we know

Link of Team
By Link of Team
0
1

Unconfirmed reports claim that rapper Doodie Lo was shot during a robbery in Atlanta on Tuesday. According to AkademiksTV, the incident occurred at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.

Doodie Lo, a member of the Chicago-based hip hop group Only the Family (OTF), reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

In a separate report, Fox 5 Atlanta stated that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday night. Police responded to the same address—2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW—at 9:25 p.m. and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his left leg. He was transported to a hospital and was alert, conscious, and breathing at the time. The report did not identify the victim but described him as a 33-year-old man.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Previous article
Anita Anand named new Foreign Minister of Canada in PM Carney’s new Cabinet
Link of Team
Link of Team

Related Articles

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Link Newspaper is your Weekly South Asian newspaper. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the industry.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - TheLinkPaper.ca