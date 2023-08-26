PADMA USTAD PURAN CHAND WADALI

By now, Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji needs no introductions for those familiar with the trends and artists of the music world. Ustad JI is associated with the sufi style of singing. Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji, the Sufi singer and musician, is from Village “GURU KI WADALI” the Birth Place Of Dhan Dhan Shree Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji in the Amritsar District-Punjab, India.

He was born into the fifth generation of musicians singing the messages of Sufi saints. He dabbled in the most unexpected of professions before becoming a Sufi Singer.

He didn’t go to school for any formal education, however,occupies the prominent position in the music world largely because of a dedicated approach to learning and understanding great Indian classical music which runs in their blood. His father Ustad Shri Thakur Dass Ji, forced Ustad Ji into music. Ustad Ji studied music from celebrated masters like Ustad Pandit Shri Durga Dass Ji of the Patiala Gharana.

Humility is hallmark unlike in the case of many other artists, their first musical performance outside their village was in Harballabh Temple in Jalandhar. Ustad Ji went to Jalandhar to perform at the Harballabh Sangeet Sammelan, but was not allowed to sing because his appearance did not pass muster. Disappointed, he decided to make a musical offering at the Sangeet Sammelan Jalandhar, where an executive of All India Radio, Jalandhar, spotted and recorded first song.





Ustad Ji sings in the gurbani ,kaafi , ghazal and bhajan genres of music. Living in their ancestral house in Guru ki Wadali , and he teaches music to those who promise to preserve it. He does not charge his disciples and leads a very simple life devoted to the divine one.

Ustad Ji was able to perceive the significance behind his voice which was different from that of other singers. Encouraged by the interest shown by his listeners, Ustad Ji believed in the Sufi tradition deeply.

Heis a medium through which the preaching of great saints has to be passed on to others. Never indulging commercially and he only has a handful of recordings to his name (mostly from live concerts). He believes in singing freely as homage to the divine one.

He is not comfortable in using electronic gadgets in music, and stresses on Alaap and Taans. He believes that spiritual heights can only be attained if you sing unreservedly, in a free atmosphere. He is at ease in presenting the verses of Baba Farid Sahib, Baba Bulle Shah, Shah Hussain, Shiv Kumar Batalvi, besides folk tales associated with Sassi-Punnu, Laila-Majnu, Jugn , Heer-Ranjha, etc.

The utterances of Sufi Fakirs like Amir Khusrou Sahib and others are anintegral of his music. Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji attended many other Cultural Programmes in the United States Of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Pakistan, Dubai, Singapore, and a number of other countries.



Recently they stepped into the world of Bollywood music, rendering music director and writer Gulzar’s soulful lyrics in their unique style in the film PINJAR, DHOOP, TANU weds MANU, MAUSAM, HAWAIZAADA, TEENA KI CHABI, CLASS MATE and many more Films.







Govt. Of India & Late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam former President Of India Honored to Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji With “PADMA AWARD” in year 2005



His Albums are: Aa Mil Yaar, Paigham-e-Ishq,IshqMusafir, Folk Music of India, Yaad Piya Ki,

Tere Naal Prita Pakiya etc.

He has been awarded with various pretegious awards such as Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1991; Tulsi Award in 1992; Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003; Padma Shri in 2005and many therNational and International Awards.

LAKHWINDER WADALI

Lakhwinder Wadali was Born on 20 April 1978 in Guru ki Wadali village of Amritsar (Punjab). He belongs to the Wadali family (Wadali Brothers) of Patiala Gharana, Punjab. He trained extensively in the art of singing folk music under the guidance of his father Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and uncle Ustad Shri Piyare Lal Wadali Ji (well-knownas Wadali Brothers).

Among the leading folk and Sufi singers of his generation, Lakhwinder Wadali has evolved an individual style in his presentation and has gained wide popularity. His style of singing combines a fine blend of classical and contemporary music. Alaaps and Taans are the vital aspects of his music.

He has performed with many eminent musicians such as Himesh Reshamia, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shanker Mahadevan, Mikka Singh, Shan, Shreya Ghoushal, Ila Arun, Anand Raj Anand and Mohit Chauhan. Lakhwinder Wadali has performed widely in the country and abroad.

The foremost exponents of Punjabi Sufianaqalam, Lakhwinder Wadali Ji, have a diverse repertoire and excel in singing Sufianaqalaam by Baba Bulleh Shah, Shah Hussain, Baba Farid, Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Sultan Bahu. The rich gayaki of the Patiala gharana is evident in their soulful singing.

For his dedicated work in preserving and promoting Punjabi folk music, Lakhwinder Wadali Ji has been honoured with several awards including the PTC Channel Punjabi Music Award for “Best Debut Album” by PTC Channel Punjabi (2005), the “Best Sufi Singer of India” conferred by Watno Dur Channel in Toronto, Canada (2005), the PTC Channel Punjabi Music Award for “Best Sufi Song” awarded by PTC Channel Punjabi (2007), the Best Singer Award given by Canadian Government in Toronto, Canada (2009), and the Hamdard Award (2013).

Lakhwinder Wadali Ji is awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar of Sangeet Natak Akademi (Ministry Of Culture, Govt. Of India) for the year 2012 for his notable talent in the field of folk music of Punjab.

Padamshri Ustad PuranchandWadali and his son Lakhwinder Wadaliare coming to perform in Vancouver on September 10th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

For more information and tickets contact GURINDER SODHI: 778-319-2877.