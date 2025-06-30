Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir backs terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has backed terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that what India describes as terrorism is a “legitimate struggle” and that Pakistan will continue providing political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

Munir made the remarks while addressing a passing out parade at the Pakistan Naval Academy on Saturday, when he also said that India has “twice undertaken acts of unprovoked aggression against Pakistan” and the onus of any future escalation “will squarely lie with the aggressor”.

The speech was reminiscent of Munir’s remarks at an Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 16, less than a week before the Pahalgam terror attack, when he described Kashmir as the “jugular vein” of Pakistan and said Islamabad will continue backing the struggle against “Indian occupation”.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials to Munir’s latest remarks. Munir’s previous remarks on Kashmir have been rubbished by the external affairs ministry.

“What India tends to term as terrorism is in fact the legitimate struggle as per the international conventions. Those who endeavoured to subdue the will of Kashmiri people and sought conflict elimination instead of resolution have made it more relevant and pronounced through their own actions,” Munir said while addressing the gathering in Karachi that included top military officers, civilian officials, and diplomats.