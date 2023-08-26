Parminder Singh Brar, Simarpal Singh charged with second-degree murder of an in Surrey

Parminder Singh Brar and 21-year-old Simarpal Singh have been charged with second degree murder after analleged aggravated assault that occurred Friday night in Whalley.

On August 18, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Surrey RCMP received multiple reports of a man walking around a parking lot with a machete in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard. While on route, police were updated that the man allegedly struck a vehicle with the machete and an altercation ensued with the two occupants of the vehicle.

Upon police arrival a man with significant life-threatening injuries was located. The victim, a 55-year-old man was transported to hospital.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit took conduct of the investigation, identified and arrested two suspects.

On the evening of August 23, 2023, the 55-year-old victim died in hospital.

Through consultation with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), it has been determined that Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit will maintain the conduct of the investigation.

A new charge of second-degree murder has been laid against Parminder Singh Brar and Simarpal Singh.

Both men remain in custody awaiting their next court appearance.