Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run collision from stolen vehicle

Surrey RCMP informed about a hit and run collision that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

On June 20, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Surrey RCMP received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the 8400-block of 132 Street. Frontline officers arrived on scene and learned that the suspect vehicle had fled. The pedestrian was associated to a parked vehicle and was standing outside their vehicle at the time they were struck. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately, 7:15 a.m., Surrey Fire Service advised that they were attending the 8200-block of 134 Street for the report of a vehicle on fire. Police attended and have confirmed that the vehicle on fire matched the description of the vehicle involved in the hit and run collision. Initial police queries indicate that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Coquitlam.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has assumed conduct of the investigation. Currently, 84 Avenue is closed between 130and 132 Street in both directions while investigators are processing the scene.

Anyone who has information or was in the area and may have dash camera footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.