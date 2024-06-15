Phagwara-born owner’s restaurant shines in G7 Summit

An Indian restaurant in Apulia’s capital city of Bari is basking in the warmth of the G7 Summit being hosted in southern Italy as the staff works at speed to meet a rush of orders from the delegation at G 7.

Namaste India, offering traditional dishes inspired by founder Rupinder Singh’s native Punjab, has been abuzz with activity in the days leading up to the start of the start of the summit. Singh–a native of Punjab’s Phagwara–began his work a year back. Never did he imagine that he would get an opportunity to cater to an event as big as this where the Indian Prime Minister would be visiting Italy along with a delegation.

Speaking with The Tribune, Singh, the owner of Namaste India restaurant, expressed excitement at the opportunity of serving people from India in Italy.

“I have orders for Indian cuisine. It’s a great opportunity for me and my team. Dining here would be an exceptional experience for them. Indian food has a different and vibrant flavour and I am happy and excited to serve people from my country,” said Singh.

Hoshiarpur-born manager, Harsh Dhanda, expressed excitement at the prospect of creating food for officials accompanying the Prime Minister and enjoying the flavours of India far from home.

“It is so exciting that we have a chance to make sure that they can get a taste of some authentic Indian flavours away from home,” Harsh Dhanda, the Bari-based manager, said.

The G7 Summit, being held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in nearby Fasano, marks Prime Minister Modi’s first foreign visit since winning a third term in the recently concluded general election.