Philippines Lottery: Calls for Probe as 433 Bettors Win Grand Jackpot

More than 400 people won the jackpot in the Philippines in a grand lottery draw, which surprised everyone because all of the winning numbers were multiples of nine. A Senate probe has been requested by netizens in response to this unbelievable event.

At a press briefing, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Mel Robles said the sweepstakes office is open to investigation but said they “found nothing wrong” in the Saturday evening draw of the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw on Saturday night, where 433 people bet on the winning combination,

“Robles said it was a “natural occurrence” and that many bettors have a number of combinations that they “take care of”, or regularly bet on.” The PCSO said that 433 bettors received the winning combination of 09-45-36-27-18-54 during the 6/55 lottery draw.

This implies that the prize, which is valued at ₱236,091,188.40 ($4-million), will be divided among the winners. Each prize winner will receive ₱554,525.

For the jackpot winners, it is undoubtedly great news, especially with the approaching holiday season.