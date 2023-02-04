PICS Annual Mega Job Fair in Vancouver 2023 Surrey

The Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society is organizing the Annual PICS Mega Job Fair g on Monday February 6, 2023 at the Italian Cultural Centre (Near Renfrew Skytrain Station) from 10 AM to 3.30 PM.

The PICS Mega Job Fair is the flagship event for our Employment Services Programs. It gives job seekers the opportunity to meet employers on a one-to–one basis and discover what is available in the Labour Market in a proactive way.

The job fair also has the opportunity for people to explore many resources available from community service providers and educational institutions. No matter whether you are a new immigrant looking for your first job, someone who is just breaking into the Labour Market, or looking to advance your career and find a new opportunity – the PICS Mega Job Fair is for everyone.