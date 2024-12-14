PICS Assisted Living Facility gets a gift from Ministry of health

As part of British Columbia’s larger push toward sustainable transportation, the Ministry of Health and Fraser Health has funded a new electric bus for PICS Assisted Living Facility.

PICS said in a release, “Bus was initially promised in December 2023, but it has now officially arrived at the facility.”

With support from both the provincial and Canadian governments, British Columbia has been accelerating the electrification of transit options for seniors, aiming to enhance their accessibility while reducing environmental impact. The addition of the electric bus at PICS will significantly improve the quality of life for our senior residents, enabling them to partake in outings and engage more deeply with the local community.

“PICS Society is grateful to Premier David Eby and Former BC Minister of Health, Adrian Dix for their continuous support. This generous gift will significantly enhance the mobility of our beloved seniors. With this electric bus, residents will have greater opportunities for community engagement and social participation, allowing them to enjoy outings and activities that enrich their lives,” said Satbir S. Cheema, President & CEO of PICS Society.

PICS Administrator, Inderjeet Hundal, remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome this electric bus into our facility. Not only does it provide our seniors with increased mobility, but it also represents a step toward a greener future for our community.”