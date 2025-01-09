PICS Society Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Media Room to Connect with the Community

To engage the community and spread awareness about the free support to live and work in British Columbia, the Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society has launched a State-of-the-Art Media Room at the PICS Head Office.

The unveiling took place at PICS head office in surrey by Harry Bains – The Acting Mayor of, City of Surrey. This fully-equipped digital room would serve as a platform for people to engage in discussions on issues that matter to the community.

The media room has been designed in a unique manner with illustrations representing all what PICS has to offer. The similar branding has been projected on the PICS newly launched shop where you can purchase PICS merchandise including mugs, cushions, candles and so on. https://pics.bc.ca/shop/

“This media room is amazing. It’s going to be a way to get the messaging out for PICS to make people aware about the programs and services that PICS offers” said Harry Bains, the acting Mayor, City of Surrey.

“This media room will provide a platform for people to engage in discussions on issues that matter to the community by providing a reliable, community-driven information” said the President & CEO of PICS Society, Satbir S. Cheema.

“Often times, we come across people who are unaware about the programs and services PICS has to offer them. PICS media room is an effort to spread that awareness amongst the community including youth, seniors, women, indigenous, and more” said Phalak Betab, Marketing & Communications officer at PICS Society. We would welcome our media friends to use this room for generating content that reflects the community’s interests and needs,” she added.

If you have more questions, please contact: [email protected]

Website: www.pics.bc.ca