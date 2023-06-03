Pineapple Financial Inc. Expands Mortgage Services to Western Canada

The Canadian mortgage leader builds an alliance with Canada Lending House to serve British Columbia and the western provinces

TORONTO, ON: Pineapple Financial Inc., the tech-focussed mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, will now be offering mortgage services in Western Canada via its alliance with Pineapple Canada Lending House. Pineapple is excited to provide more Canadians with its revolutionized approach to mortgage services through this market expansion.

“Our goal at Pineapple has always been to give as many Canadians as possible the opportunity to purchase a home,” said Shubha Dasgupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple. “To achieve this, we’ve simplified the journey through data-driven processes and intelligent technology, all while strategically and sustainably expanding our presence in the Canadian market. Thanks to our alliance with Canada Lending House, Pineapple will be able to provide more homebuyers and brokers across Canada with the best experience and products the industry has to offer.”

Since its inception, Canada Lending House has offered brokers an established system of training and extensive support services to accelerate their success rate by eliminating time-consuming processes. Pineapple Financials’ innovative, automated and digitalized technology approach will supercharge the Canada Lending House system to provide their brokers with a streamlined approach that will free up more time to focus on result-driven tasks and building relationships,” the release said.

“We are thrilled to join the Pineapple network and bring the future of mortgage brokering across British Columbia,” said Harbir Dhillon, Managing Broker at Pineapple Canada Lending House. “Our focus is dedicated to providing small-town brokers with the most advanced, digital tools that are not often available. Our partnership with Pineapple Financial will improve on delivering that experience and augment our proven system of time-saving processes designed to accelerate a broker’s career.” Harbir continued, “After our brokers complete the Pineapple training program, they will be able to focus 100% of their attention on the things that matter most – providing superior customer service and deal-generating activities.”

The expansion into Western Canada is proof of Pineapple’s ambition to build momentum and drive its growth. The company is expanding its business presence nationwide, all while modernizing the Canadian mortgage industry. Even as the real estate landscape has changed significantly over the past 12 months with higher interest rates and turbulent conditions, Pineapple has continued providing mortgage-seeking Canadians nationwide with the best service and solutions to meet their needs today and into the future.

“We are honoured to partner with Canada Lending House,” said Christa Mitchell, Chief Strategy Officer at Pineapple. “This partnership is key to unlocking Pineapple’s national expansion and delivering on our commitment to provide the best service and mortgage solutions to borrowers across Canada.”