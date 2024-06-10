PM Narendra Modi gives Global South, ‘Neighbourhood First’ message at President’s banquet

Hours after taking oath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the leaders of neighbouring countries who attended the grand swearing-in ceremony in the national capital on Sunday, and said India would continue to work for the peace, progress and prosperity of the region.PM Modi further said India would continue to amplify the voice of the Global South in the international arena.

Leaders of several of India’s neighbouring countries, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, attended PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

After the event, PM Modi met with the visiting leaders in Rashtrapati Bhavan, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi thanked them for attending the event and reaffirmed India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR Vision’, the ministry added.

The ministry further said in the statement that PM Modi told the leaders that in his third term, India will continue to work for the peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with these countries. He also called for enhancing people-to-people contact and connectivity in the region.

“The prime minister emphasised that in his third term, India will continue to work for the peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with the countries even as it pursues its goal of Vikshit Bharat by 2047, In this context, he called for deeper people-to-people ties and connectivity in the region. He further added that India would continue to amplify the voice of the Global South in the international arena,” the MEA said in the statement.

After the event, PM Modi thanked the leaders on X.

“I am grateful to all the foreign dignitaries who joined the swearing-in ceremony. India will always work closely with our valued partners in pursuit of human progress,” he wrote.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was on his first visit to India since he came to power in the island nation last year. The politician, known for his China tilt, had strained the country’s relationship with India after he demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the nation.

The BJP won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections — 32 short of a simple majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third government relies on the BJP’s NDA allies for majority in the lower house of the Parliament.

The NDA won 293 seats in total, way less than the exit polls’ predictions. The Opposition’s INDIA bloc performed better than expected with victories in 234 seats.