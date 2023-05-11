PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3-day international museum exhibition on May 18

PM Modi will also launch a virtual walkthrough providing a glimpse into what will be the upcoming National Museum at North Block and South Block

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day international museum exhibition in the national Capital New Delhi on May 18, union culture minister G Kishan Reddy said.

The celebrations, which run from May 18 to May 20, will also honour International Museum Day, which falls on May 18.

Celebrating it as a second phase of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event will be held at Pragati Maidan in the national Capital.

The International Council of Museums has chosen the theme for this year as “Museums, Sustainability & Well-being.”

“With the cooperation of various departments, including museum development, experts, and senior officers, India’s rich cultural heritage will be on display,” Reddy said, adding that under the leadership of the PM, the ministry of culture has commissioned and opened 145 new museums to date.

The prehistoric dancing girl from Mohenjo-Daro will be revealed as the expo’s mascot during the opening ceremony, along with a graphic novel on museums, a directory of Indian museums, a pocket map of Kartavya Path, and a deck of 75 cards on various museums in India, Mugdha Sinha, joint secretary, ministry of culture said.

She added that PM Modi will also launch a virtual walkthrough providing a glimpse into what will be the upcoming National Museum at North Block and South Block.

A ‘museum on wheels’ has been built for the occasion by the ministry in association with the Mumbai-based Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya.

In addition, the bus will travel around the National Capital Region (NCR), officials informed, bringing museums closer to the public.

A 12-level app-based video game ‘Indian Museum Tycoon’ will also be launched on the day of the inauguration, and it will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.