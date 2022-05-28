PM Trudeau lends a hand at Surrey’s Guru Nanak Food Bank

SURREY: Amidst PM Justin Trudeau’s troubled visit to Surrey, something good emerged when PM Trudeau shared some pictures of his visit to Surrey’s Guru Nanak Food Bank.

He informed on his Twitter how grateful he was to the team and volunteers who work selflessly at the food bank to feed families and international students.

PM himself helped packing some food supplies at the food bank.

He took to Twitter admiring the team and wrote: “Every month, @GNFBSurrey supports hundreds of people – providing families with food, international students with supplies, single mothers with diapers, and more. We stopped in there today to help pack some boxes, and to thank them for the work they do. What a team they have.”