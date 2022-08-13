Police identifies Surrey’s Harbir Khosa, Robeen Soreni, Jordan Krishna identified victims of South Surrey parking lot shooting; search warrants executed

SURREY: The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is seeking information on the suspect in the targeted shooting at the South Surrey Athletic Park and identifying the three victims.

On July 30, 2022, at around 2:45 p.m., the Surrey RCMP responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the South Surrey Athletic Park located at 14600 20 Avenue. First responders arrived and found three young men with gun shot wounds. Two of the victims have died while one remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation.

To further advance the investigation, IHIT is identifying the victims as 26-year-old Harbir Khosa, 20-year old Robeen Soreni, and 19-year-old Jordan Krishna. Khosa and Krishna are both known to police. All three victims are from Surrey.

Homicide investigators confirm that this shooting was a single, targeted incident confined to the parking lot and around a 2010 black BMW X5. The black BMW X5 was associated to all three victims.

IHIT continues to liaise with Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) utilizing their information and resources. The investigation is still in its early stages, but indications are that this shooting has a nexus to gang and drug activity.

IHIT is working in partnership with resources from the Surrey Detachment, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), CFSEU-BC, and the BC Coroners Service.

Homicide investigators have determined that there was a single suspect shooter who fled on foot away from the black BMW X5. The suspect was described as a male wearing a dark hooded sweater, beige pants, and dark coloured baseball hat.

“We’ve established a timeline with the black BMW X5 arriving in the park around 2:27 p.m. and the shooting taking place right after,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “the shooter then fled on foot in a western direction out of the park.”

IHIT is seeking witnesses who were at the South Surrey Athletic Park around 2:30 p.m. and may have seen the 2010 black BMW X5 or someone running from the parking lot.

On August 5, 2022, search warrants were executed at residence near the crime scene at the South Surrey Athletic Park in partnership with the Surrey Detachment and IFIS. IHIT confirms that this search is in connection to the shooting. One person was taken into custody, but no charges have yet been laid. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]