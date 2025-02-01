Police obstructed by crowd during street racing incident

On January 24, 2024, just after 11 p.m., Langley RCMP responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle incident near Gloucester Way in Langley, BC. When the officer arrived on scene there were approximately 200 young people in the area who were there to participate in illegal street racing and stunting.

The officer issued several traffic violation tickets and was in the process of having a vehicle towed when the crowd became unruly. The officer radioed for back-up just as another 16-year-old male obstructed and interfered with the officer’s investigation during the lawful execution of his duties.

Despite multiple instructions to stand down—the 16 year-old rushed at police and they were forced to deploy a conducted energy weapon. A few bystanders also interfered with the lawful arrest of the youth. Officers repeatedly asked them to stand back, however they refused. Officers then deployed pepper spray to disperse them from the area in order to safely arrest the suspect.

The youth was arrested and placed inside a marked police vehicle. However, a short time later, some members of the crowd managed to release the suspect from the police vehicle. But the suspect didn’t get far after the Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) arrived, locating him after a short dog track.

The youth is now facing several charges including assaulting a police officer.

“Not only is this incident extremely concerning from a public safety perspective, but the fact that these youth believed it was okay to obstruct police officers in the lawful execution of their duties, is unacceptable,” said Superintendent Harm Dosange, the Officer-in-Charge of Langley RCMP Detachment.

“This behaviour is deeply troubling. I can assure our citizens that the Langley RCMP will be increasing patrols and employing traffic enforcement around the community where these activities are taking place,” he said. “Street racers put the public and police at significant risk,” Supt. Dosange added.

The Langley RCMP continues to gather evidence and is reviewing video in order to hold those involved accountable. If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to call the Langley RCMP at604-532-3252.

Langley RCMP also wishes to thank the Abbotsford Police Department for their assistance in this matter.