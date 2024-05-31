Police release pictures of South Asian men involved in armed robbery in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify two South Asian male suspects and a vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

Police received a report of robbery of a cell phone inside a business located in the 9200-block of 120 Street, Surrey. Officers attended the area and learned that two men had entered a business with what appeared to be firearms.

The two men then spoke with one of the employees and stole a cell phone as they walked out. The two suspects were wearing masks and fled in a vehicle. CCTV canvassing is being conducted in the area.

No one was injured in this incident and this appears to be targeted. The investigation is in early stages and motive of this incident is unknown at this time.

Surrey RCMP is sharing photos of two suspects and the vehicle used in the commission of this offence.

The first suspect is described as a South Asian man, approximately 6’0 tall, with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie, a black trench coat, black gloves, black pants and black running shoes. During the incident, he was carrying a black long gun.

The second suspect is described as a South Asian man, approximately 5’11 tall, with a heavy build, wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black pants, black gloves, black shoes and was carrying a grey handgun.

The two suspects departed in a dark grey Dodge Charger with BC plates.

“The investigation is ongoing and the investigative team is exploring a variety of potential motives as to why this crime occurred, says Corporal Sarbjit K. Sangha, Media Relations Officer for the Surrey RCMP. We believe someone within the community may recognize the individuals responsible for this crime. We appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak to officers.

If you have any information on the suspects or vehicle, please contact the

Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.