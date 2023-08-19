Police remind public of water safety after body of missing Surrey man Ajay Singh recovered from Cultus Lake

After almost a month of searching, BC RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team located the body of a Surrey man who was presumed drowned in Cultus Lake on July 19th, 2023.

The man’s body was recovered mid day on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The death remains under investigation by the BC Coroners Service.

According to CTV, the RCMP did not name the man, but the details of the case match those of 23-year-old Ajay Singh, who family and friends identified as the person who went missing at Cultus Lake that day.

A poster created to ask for Justice for Ajay, was posted on Facebook. It read, “ Out Friend Ajayhas been missing

Police said Singh was last seen in the waters of the Main Beach area off a public dock near Fir Street. The RCMP searched the waters with a boat on Wednesday evening but did not find the man.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to this man’s family and friends,” says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “We are so sorry for your loss.”

“This is the fourth drowning death we have had in our area in the span of four weeks. These deaths are devastating to family and friends but also take its toll on emergency personnel. Please do your part to ensure water safety – wear a lifejacket, do not enter the water if you do not know how to swim, use the buddy system – never swim alone and do not enter the water if you are impaired by alcohol or drugs,” Vrolyk added.