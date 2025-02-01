Police warn BC residents of RCMP Text scams about document delivery

The Nanaimo and Kelowna RCMP are advising the public of a recent text message scam that has been circulating recently and appears to be sent from the RCMP.

In Nanaimo, the message states that the RCMP is attempting to deliver documents to you. A phone number and web address are provided.

The police say it is a SCAM. Do not call the phone number or open the link. “There is no need to contact your local police if you have received this text message. If we really needed to contact you, it would not be by phone or attending personally to your residence. It would not be through text messaging,” said R/Cst Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

In Kelowna too these unsolicited text messages claim that the RCMP is unable to deliver court documents and to click a link to reschedule a court date. The text message includes a Canada logo, a Canadian flag and the RCMP logo in an attempt to deceive the person receiving this fake text.

“The RCMP will never ask for personal information through a text message or email,” says Sgt. Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Scammers have gone to great lengths to create this message that looks like a legitimate notification, but don’t be fooled and delete the message immediately.”

Police do encourage you to share this warning with family and friends, particularly those vulnerable that don’t understand the dangers of a fraudulent text message.

If you are the victim of a fraud or scam please call the Kelowna RCMP detachment immediately to report it at 250-762-3300 and contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.