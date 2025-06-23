Practising online safety and understanding legal consequences for youth

With local authorities seeing a rise in negative behaviours associated with cell phone use among children and youth, Surrey Schools is encouraging parents and caregivers to take an active role in monitoring their children’s activity online and on their phones.

The White Rock RCMP recently shared a press release on the misuse of the internet and social media, and consequences of the law, highlighting increases in youth cyberbullying, sexting and the sharing of explicit content – often occurring in apps that youth believe cannot be traced back to them. Social media apps such as Snapchat and Discord, among others, can be traced even after messages disappear or are deleted.

It is important to know that youth 12 and older can be charged with Criminal Code Offences for online misconduct, including serious offences such as sharing intimate images of another youth without consent, online harassment or making threats through digital platforms.

To promote safe online interactions, the police have a number of tips for parents, caregivers and students to follow.

What Parents Can Do:

Stay involved: Know what apps your child uses, who they’re talking to, and what content they share.

Set boundaries: Establish clear rules for screen time, online behavior, and what content is appropriate.

Talk openly: Create a safe space for your child to report anything uncomfortable they experience online.

Check privacy settings: Ensure all devices and apps have strict privacy settings enabled.

Be alert for red flags: Sudden changes in behavior, secrecy about phone use, or receiving gifts/money can signal something is wrong.

Safety Tips for Youth:

Never share personal or explicit photos or videos.

Don’t talk to strangers online—even if they seem your age.

Report any suspicious or uncomfortable behavior to a trusted adult.

Understand that once something is shared online, it can’t be taken back.

The district’s internet safety fact sheet may be useful in talking to your children about responsible device use and potential online dangers. The fact sheet includes tips such as:

Getting to know the online environments, websites and apps your children use and teach them how to deal with inappropriate material.

Talking to them about the implications of posting or sharing inappropriate pictures, saying disparaging things about other people and anything else that could damage a reputation, ruin a friendship, or even be illegal.

Reminding them that the internet is a public space. Things they say or post now on social networking sites could have implications in the future, such as when they’re looking for a job.

Reminding them to never give out identifying information such as home address, school name or phone number unless the person is somebody your child knows in person.