Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi, Congress MP Manmohan Singh, others cast their votes

Presidential Election Live updates: Polling in the Presidential election is underway at the Parliament House and the state legislative assemblies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, chief ministers from across the country, and other MPs and MLAs cast their votes on Monday morning. In all, around 4,800 MPs and MLAs will cast their votes till 5 pm on Monday to elect the 15th President of India. The counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25.