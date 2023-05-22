Pride in Surrey Shines Through

Join for an unforgettable celebration of Pride in Surrey with the two fabulous events on June 10, 20231:00pm – 9:00pm, at 13450 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8.

Emergence: Out of the Shadows, A Sher Vancouver Feature Documentary. Immerse yourself in the gripping and thoughtful documentary by Vinay Giridhar, shedding light on the true stories of coming out in the South Asian community in Metro Vancouver. The cast and crew will be in attendance including Director Vinay Giridhar, Producer Alex Sangha, Cast Jag Nagra, and Cast Jaspal Sangha!

Get ready for The Rainbow Flame Pride Storytelling Event! Listen to a diverse and talented lineup of new and established storytellers from the 2SLGBTQ+ community, as they share a piece of their lives, accompanied by original music. Let’s come together, celebrate diversity, and embrace the power of storytelling!

Details: https://www.surrey.ca/news-events/events/pride-surrey-shines-through