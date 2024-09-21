Prince George Christian School students visit Gurdwara Nanak Niwas

About 35 grade 11 students from Cedars Christian School in Prince George, BC. along with some of their parents and teachers, visited India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas, 8600 #5 Road in Richmond on September 11, 2024.

Prior to their visit to the Gurdwara, these students had spent a week at Mission Adventures in Vancouver. In addition to the Gurdwara visit, these students also visited other places of worship along Richmond’s popular Highway to Heaven (aka #5 Road) in Richmond.

They were keen to learn about various religions. On behalf of the Gurdwara Management Committee, Secretary Balwant Singh Sanghera welcomed them and gave a detailed description of Sikhism and the South Asian community in Canada.

While in the Darbar (Prayer) Hall the students, their parents and teachers were very respectful of Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji. After the formal presentation, the students asked very insightful questions about various aspects of Sikhism and the South Asian community. Afterwards, all of them enjoyed Langar in the Langar Hall. Before leaving they expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the Gurdwara management for a very warm welcome.