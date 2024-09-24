Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly living very ‘separate lives’

Prince Harry has been making numerous solo public appearances recently, but without his wife, Meghan Markle, prompting royal observers to suggest that this new chapter in Harry’s life may be more focused on his individual ambitions.

The Duke’s latest stop is New York City, where he’s set to attend a series of high-profile events.

Harry attends World Health Organization dinner without Meghan

On September 21, Harry attended a black-tie dinner organized by the World Health Organization, honouring survivors of childhood violence and highlighting the impact of trauma on mental health. Dressed in a classic black suit and bow tie, the Duke of Sussex stood out not only for his message of support but also because Markle was not by his side.

According to royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun, “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now. They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.”

“I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part. He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.”

While Harry is focused on individual efforts, his time in New York also includes advancing joint projects with Meghan Markle. A Archewell Foundation spokesperson noted that Harry will be “furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

Prince Harry continues his solo engagements

King Charles III‘s younger son’s visit to New York coincides with the United Nations’ Climate Week, running from September 22-29, during which he will attend multiple events.

A spokesperson for Harry confirmed his participation in the busy week, stating, “During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives.””

The prince will also be involved in events related to African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.