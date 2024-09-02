Prince Harry ‘sulks’ in background as Meghan steps into spotlight: ‘He wants way back to Royal…’

Prince Harry’s recent trip to Colombia has revealed a growing divide between him and Meghan Markle when it comes to stepping into the spotlight. While Meghan was showered with affection and admiration by the Colombian people, Harry appeared noticeably withdrawn and sullen, suggesting a deepening sense of isolation within him, claims an insider. This follows reports that Harry has contacted his old pals in the UK to plot a way back to London.

Prince Harry ‘dissatisfied with life in California’

Amid rumors of a return to London and a longing for his former life, Prince Harry is reportedly dissatisfied with his current life in California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Colombia in the middle of August, where they were honoured guests of Vice President Francia Márquez. Both Harry and Meghan as part of their new initiative spoke extensively about how dangerous the internet can be and what it could lead to. Even though they seemed to be on the same page during their visit, people who know them well say Harry was feeling a bit “down” and “just watching from the sidelines.”

A source told The Sun, “Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.”

Referring to the sussexes royal style Columbia tour, the source added, “The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.”

Harry wants to carve out a way ‘back into royal life’

A report from the Daily Mail claims the Duke is seeking advice on a potential return to Britain and the Royal Family. To plan this route, he is said to have contacted his former aides and close associates, no longer relying on his U.S.-based publicist. While the source dismissed any chances of the Sussexes looking to settle in Britain, they stressed that they want to stay longer in London to mend the strained relationship with the family.

Now, another source told Sun, “He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates.”

However, before he finds his way back home, the estranged royal got a lot of mending to do with his family. In his book, “Spare,” he really let loose on them, saying William got physical and that both William and Kate were mean to Meghan.

Since leaving the royal household, Harry has made occasional trips to the UK, with his most recent visit in late August for his uncle Lord Fellowes’ funeral. Although Prince William was also in attendance, the brothers reportedly did not speak, despite being just steps apart, and kept their distance. While speculation about a potential return continues, any decisions by the Duke and Duchess will likely be influenced by the Sandringham Agreement. This agreement sets out the rules for how they’ll get along with the royal family after they split up.