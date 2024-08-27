Prince Harry’s memoir Spare to have no updates in paperback edition, is it an olive branch to royal family?

Prince Harry’s trenchant memoir, Spare is set to be published in its paperback edition soon. The royal family, however, will find it easy to breathe this time around after the book’s publisher announced that there will be no updates in the new edition. The announcement is an unusual move for an international bestseller as most editions include few updates to promote the sales.

Prince Harry extends an olive branch

The release of the paperback editions will open up past stitches as Prince Harry’s explosive claims about the royal family might take centre stage again. However, his decision to not include any new updates or claims can be considered as a gesture of reconciliation with the royal family.

Harry’s memoir Spare, published on January 10, became a global sensation, selling over six million copies and setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book. Despite its financial success, the book and its associated media appearances faced criticism for perceived betrayal by Prince Harry on the the royal family.

While there will be no new updates on the royal family and related matters, the previous claims led Prince Harry to estrangement from his family, especially his brother, Prince William. Hence, this can be seen as the former’s attempt to smooth things over with his brother.

Royal family event clashes with Prince Harry’s book launch

Despite no further jabs on the royal family in Prince Harry’s new memoir, the royal family might not attend Prince Harry’s paperback edition launch. The memoir is set to launch in October which will clash with King Charles’ high-profile appearance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. It will mark the monarch’s first appearance at the event since he was crowned and became the head of the world organisation.

The reunion is scheduled from October 21 to October 25 where as the Duke of Sussex’s book will be released on October 22 followed by its UK release two days later. The King announced his attendance at the event despite his ongoing cancer treatment as part of his autumn tour in October. He will also visit Australia as part of the tour.