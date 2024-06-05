Priyanka Chopra shares new pics of daughter Malti Marie playing with a mannequin on set

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently started shooting for her new Hollywood film The Bluff. Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas accompanied her on the set, and now the actor has shared adorable pictures of both of them inside the makeup room. Malti seems to be fascinated with the mannequins kept on the desk, and took to playing with them. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra plays with ‘angel’ Malti Marie as Nick Jonas smiles in new pic from Ireland. See here)

Priyanka shares new pictures of Malti

In a new set of Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a number of pictures of Malti on the set. In the first picture, the actor shared a picture of Malti scribbling on the face of a mannequin inside the trailer van. “When MM is in the HMU trailer,” she wrote in the caption.In the second picture, Malti was seen holding the hair brush. The next picture had Malti on the floor, trying to tie a knot with a huge rope. “Practicing her sailor knots,” wrote Priyanka in the caption. The last picture showed Malti holding the head of the mannequin while smiling at her. Priyanka was also seen holding it in front of Malti and looking at her with a smile. “I think ‘Diane’ is coming home with us,” she joked in the caption.