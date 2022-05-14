Province launches Surrey Langley SkyTrain engagement

SURREY –Province is inviting the public to have their say on the first rapid transit project south of the Fraser River in 30 years.

The new Surrey Langley Skytrain public engagement begins Monday, May 9, 2022, and runs until June 9. Open houses for members of the public are scheduled for May 25 in Surrey and for May 31 in Langley.

For more information and to take part in this public consultation, visit the project website here: www.gov.bc.ca/surreylangleyskytrain

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain Project will extend the current Expo Line by 16 kilometres, from King George SkyTrain to 203 Street in the City of Langley. The extension will run on an elevated guideway primarily along the Fraser Highway, adding eight new stations and three new bus exchanges along the route. Once completed, the travel time from Langley City Centre to King George Station will be about 22 minutes, and just over an hour from Langley City Centre to Waterfront Station.

Surrey Langley SkyTrain is currently scheduled for completion in late 2028, two years earlier than first estimated.