Province to offer $10,000 to health-care assistants registered in APN program

VICTORIA: BC will be providing a new $3-million bursary fund for health-care assistants registered in an access to practical nursing (APN) program from Sept. 1, 2021, to May 31, 2024, at a qualifying public post-secondary institution.

Qualifying institutions are any public post-secondary institution in B.C. offering an APN program recognized by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM). Currently, these include Coast Mountain College, Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, North Island College and Vancouver Community College.

Each eligible health-care assistant will receive $10,000 to cover the cost of the program, including tuition and fee costs. Participants will be required to sign a 12-month return-of-service agreement, committing to work in the health-care system following graduation from the program.

Expanding support for health-care assistants is one way the Province is addressing pressures placed on B.C.’s health system. This announcement builds on the 602 new nursing seats added to public post-secondary institutions throughout the province in February 2022 and 322 allied health-related seats in July 2022.

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, said, “This bursary will create new avenues for individuals seeking long-term, rewarding and in-demand careers in our health-care system. It’s another step forward in a series of announcements to come addressing immediate health-care needs in B.C.”

Nurses are in short supply and in high demand across the health system and all service delivery areas, yet significant financial barriers exist for health-care assistants who are looking to upskill as licensed practical nurses. The Province is encouraging health-care assistants to enrol in this program through financial support to help retain health-care assistants and expedite the number of licensed practical nurses available to support more immediate staffing needs.

Access to practical nursing (APN) programs are a unique career-laddering program for health-care assistants wanting to train as licensed practical nurses. APN programs allow students to apply training and experience garnered as a health-care assistant to accelerate their training as a licensed practical nurse.

“Providing more supports for people to upskill and expand their careers is a key priority as we look to fill an expected one million job openings coming to B.C. over the next 10 years,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.