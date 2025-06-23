Public appeal in 2023 homicide of Gregory Sullivan

It has been two years since the fatal shooting of Gregory Sullivan on the Sunshine Coast and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is requesting public assistance to further its ongoing investigation.

On June 22, 2023 at 3:38 a.m., the Sunshine Coast RCMP were called to the 8000-block of Birch Way, Halfmoon Bay, after a report of a shooting. Frontline officers attended and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside a residence. Despite the efforts of first responders, 56-year-old Gregory Sullivan of Sechelt succumbed to his injuries.

For nearly two years, IHIT investigators have been collecting and following evidence in a fact-finding process to help piece together the details of June 22, 2023. At this stage in the investigation, IHIT is asking anyone with knowledge surrounding the circumstances that led to Mr. Sullivan’s death to come forward.

Our investigative team is aware of several individuals who have knowledge of what happened to Greg that night, but are not cooperating with investigators, says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. We are asking those people to provide a statement to police and to assist in advancing the investigation.

We acknowledge that some witnesses may be reluctant to come forward for various reasons and to that, we say, ‘Give us a chance to address those concerns. Give us a chance to bring some closure to Greg’s family.’

Statement from the family of Gregory Sullivan:

“Greg lived on the Sunshine Coast in BC. He is greatly missed by his four brothers and sister, and other members of the extended Sullivan family in Nova Scotia and Ontario.

Most of all, he is missed by his young daughters, Paula and Sophie, and their mother, Lisa, who have had to endure losing Greg at such a young age and in such a tragic way.

Greg was 56 when he was killed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected].