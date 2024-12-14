Public invited to pay respects to former premier John Horgan

VICTORIA – A provincial state memorial service for former premier John Horgan will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the Q Centre in Colwood.

John Horgan served as the 36th premier of British Columbia from July 2017 to November 2022. He was first elected as member of the Legislative Assembly in 2005, representing the riding of Malahat-Juan de Fuca from 2005 to 2009. From 2009 to 2017, he represented the constituency of Juan de Fuca, and from 2017 to 2023, he represented Langford-Juan de Fuca. He was Canada’s ambassador to Germany from December 2023 until his passing on Nov. 12, 2024.

The provincial state memorial service is open to the public. However, admission tickets are required. Tickets, limited to two per person, can be obtained through the link: https://tickets.victoriashamrocks.com/

Tickets will not be available at the door. For individuals who do not have access to the internet, contact the Office of Protocol at 250 387-1616 for assistance in acquiring tickets.

Public entry will be through the main lobby entrance. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. (Pacific time) on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Please aim to arrive at 11:30 a.m. All guests must be seated by 12:45 p.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m. and is expected to end at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Parking near the Q Centre is limited. Attendees are encouraged to use public transit or park by the library and walk to the arena.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/live/TDdSwnZ-p_0

In lieu of flowers, at the request of the family, consider making a donation to the Goldstream Food Bank: https://goldstreamfoodbank.org

Or to a food bank of your choice: https://www.foodbanksbc.com/find-a-food-bank A book of condolences is available online and will remain available to sign until Monday, Dec. 16, 2024:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/office-of-the-premier/intergovernmental-relations-secretariat/protocol/in-memoriam