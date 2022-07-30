Punjab CM leads drive to take possession of 2828 acre from encroachers in Majri block

In an unprecedented action, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday personally supervised a government drive to take possession of 2828 acres of illegally encroached prime land worth Rs 350 crore in Majri block of SAS Nagar from 15 influential encroachers, including sons of newly elected MP from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann and former Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar.

The Chief Minister, who led the campaign himself to take possession of land in Chotti Badi Naggal village, said this prime land is situated in the foothills and has been illegally occupied by several influential officers and politicians since long. He said that the illegal occupants included Imaanjit Singh Mann, son of Simranjit Singh Mann, who had encroached 125 acres of land and former Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s son Harmandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who has encroached five acres of land. Similarly, Bhagwant Mann said that daughter and son-in-law of Sangrur MP have also occupied 28 acres of prime land illegally.