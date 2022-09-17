Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP

Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh will join the BJP next week, a party spokesperson said.

Singh will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP.

Singh, 80, had floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. He will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

He had been holding meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

He had resigned from the Congress on November 2 last year, ending his over 40 years of association with the grand old party.