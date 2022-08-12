Punjab, Haryana High Court grants bail to Bikram Majithia in drugs case

AMRITSAR: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs-related case.

The judgment was reserved less than a fortnight back by the Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sureshwar Thakur.

Majithia had moved the High Court seeking regular bail in the case registered on December 20 last year, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Majithia in his petition had contended that the then Congress government in the state did not leave any stone unturned to misuse its power and position for wreaking vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner was once such target.

“The present dispensation has also not left any stone unturned to target the petitioner further,” Majithia contended.

The High Court said there is no material placed on record showing possession, transportation, storing by or recovery of any contraband from the petitioner. All recoveries in the concluded trials had been effected from specific individuals and the petitioner was not shown therein to have any role in that regard, it added.

“We are satisfied that reasonable grounds exist to believe that the petitioner is not guilty of the offences alleged against him in the FIR and he is not likely to commit such offences while on bail. It will take time for the trial to start and culminate. So no fruitful purpose is going to be served even if the petitioner is kept in judicial custody for a further indefinite period. We are of the opinion that continued detention of the petitioner, which started on February 24, is not warranted and he is entitled to be released on bail,” the Bench said.

With Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) facing testing times after the Punjab Assembly poll debacle, party MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal believes that her brother Bikram Singh Majithia’s arrival will curb the opposition propaganda and infuse a new lease of life in the party cadre.

The Tribute reported that seemingly emotional, the former union minister said she was preparing to go to Patiala to tie ‘rakhri’ to her brother after performing ardas at the Golden Temple. “Ten minutes ago, I was praying before the Almighty, if this sister would have to tie the ‘rakhri’ to her innocent brother in jail this year. I am overwhelmed to know about the regular bail approval of my brother. “Akal Purakh da koti koti shukrana kardi hain” (I wholeheartedly thank the Almighty),” she said.