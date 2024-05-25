Queensborough Middle School students continue to inspire community during Vaisakhi celebration

By Balwant Sanghera

Queensborough Middle School (QMS) in New Westminster has been a good model for Punjabi. For many years, the Punjabi classes have been flourishing with the support and cooperation of the school board, district administration, school administration, staff, students and parents of QMS.

On behalf of the Punjabi Language Education Association (PLEA) I would also like to commend teachers’ role especially Mr. Deep Sangr. Punjabi program at QMS celebration of of Vaisakhi has always remained one of the top priorities of Mr Sangr.

This year, QMS celebrated Vaisakhi and Creation of the Khalsa on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, with a great deal of enthusiasm. The school was buzzing with excitement. Students welcomes and greeted guests at the main school entrance.

Vice Principal Sukh Rai gave a brief outline of the Vaisakhi festival and the creation of the Khalsa Panth in 1699 in Anandpur Sahib by the tenth and last Guru of Sikh faith, Guru Gobind Singh ji and the huge strides the Punjabi community has made in Canada for more than 125 years. He then called upon the two student MCs, to conduct the program.

Punjabi class students displayed their skills and expertise in the Punjabi folk dance Bhangra and brief speeches in Punjabi and English about Vaisakhi and creation of the Khalsa.

On behalf of Punjabi Language Education Association (PLEA) it was an honor for me to congratulate the students, staff and parents for putting on this celebration. Staff, parents and guests enjoyed light refreshments provided by Gurdwara Sukh Sagar and parents. QMS Principal Joun Lakakkis concluded the assembly by thanking his staff, students and parents for making the Vaisakhi celebration very enjoyable.

Vaisakhi, named after Vaisakh, second month of the Punjabi calendar, signifies the beginning of the harvesting season in Northern India. Also, on this day in 1699 Guru Gobind Singh ji created the Khalsa Panth. Now Vaisakhi has become an international celebration as the South Asian community in general and Sikhs in particular are well settled in many countries around the globe.

In Canada, to its credit, the month of April has been declared as the Sikh Heritage Month. In the U.S. Vaisakhi Day is now known as the Sikh Heritage Day.

Happy Vaisakhi!

Balwant Sanghera is President, Punjabi Language Education Association (PLEA)