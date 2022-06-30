Radiologist Dr Faisal Khosa recognized for equity, diversity, and inclusion

Each year, UBC’s Faculty of Medicine recognizes faculty members who exemplify exceptional contributions in the areas of education, research and/or service, and who are dedicated to advancing both the Faculty’s values and vision of transforming health for everyone.

Dr. Faisal Khosa, a champion for diversity and inclusion in educational institutions and employment, has received award for advancement of equity, diversity and inclusiveness through research, teaching, or service.

With more than 240 peer-reviewed scholarly publications, Dr. Faisal’s research has catalyzed initiatives to increase the accessibility of higher education and achievement for underrepresented groups including female, refugee, BIPOC and those with physical and mental disabilities. His efforts have produced actionable guidelines for institutions in BC and beyond and helped create an equitable space that allows for inclusion of all students, educators and physicians.

Dr Faisal is a leader in reducing systemic barriers. Through hands-on EDI and anti-racism workshops and seminars he has empowered others to become ambassadors for EDI, ensuring a sustainable legacy of inclusive excellence in BC.