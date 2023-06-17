Rahul Bose reveals he is not doing Jee Lee Zara: Definitely not part of the project

30 years ago, actor Rahul Bose made his acting debut in English, August. Since then he has acted in multiple movies, directed, penned and helmed a few. With his three decade journey, Bose is quite content with his film choices. “A career is decided not by what you say yes to, but what you say no to. A lot of people have difficulty saying no. So I’m very happy with that,” he mentions.

Having said that Bose does have a few regrets. In fact, he doesn’t relate the clan claiming they have no regrets.”I would definitely change my life if I had a chance,” he confesses, further elaborating, “I would change many little things. I’ve been mean to people in school. I’ve been rude to teachers. I’ve been a real pain in the neck for my parents. I’ve been rebellious. I’ve been way too full of myself. Sometimes I haven’t worked hard enough. I have many things with me and my behaviour and my personality that I would love to have changed.”

When he talks about saying no to movies, Bose admits he has said to a few. “They were more mainstream (than the ones I did). They were more in the comedy genre. And I had done enough of it,” he says.

Meanwhile, recently, reports about his upcoming projects said it that the actor will be seen in filmmaker actor Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zara that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Though the film hasn’t started filming yet, it was speculated that Bose features in the film. But refuting all rumours, the actor denies any involvement with the movie. “Let me categorically say that I’m not (doing the movie). Neither Farhan nor anybody (from the production) has approached me. I am definitely not part of the project,” he shares.

On his personal front, the 55-year-old chooses to continue being single. “I’m the president of the Indian Rugby Federation, I have two NGOs that I run, I’ve acted in five films last year, I’m directing my next film. Do you really, really think I have time? Last year I went out, just socializing, six times in 2022. I stepped out of my house six times. So where would there be hope for any woman in my life? It’s completely in the realm of impossibility right now. I’m not proud of it, and I’m not happy about it. It’s just this is the way it is,” he explains.