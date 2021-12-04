Rajinder Singh Bhalla one of the 30 lawyers appointed as Queen’s counsel

Thirty British Columbians are being honoured with the Queen’s counsel designation for their contributions to B.C.’s provincial justice system through their work as lawyers.

“Lawyers play an important role in guiding clients through the justice system. Congratulations to each of these extraordinary lawyers and thank you for all you do for British Columbians and the legal profession,” said David Eby, Attorney General. “Throughout your careers, you have shown good character, professional integrity and continuing dedication to your communities. The honour of Queen’s counsel title is well deserved.”

This year’s 30 QC recipients reflect a wide range of legal practice, including family, labour, criminal and tax law. Some have a specific focus on public interest advocacy, constitutional law, residential tenancy, seniors’ rights, Indigenous law, employment law, banking and construction litigation. They include lawyers in private practice, government and academia.

Potential candidates for the QC designation must be members of the B.C. bar for a minimum of five years and be nominated by their peers. An advisory committee reviews the applications and makes recommendations to the attorney general.

As per the release, “Rajinder Singh Bhalla (1984) is a highly accomplished Vancouver commercial lawyer. Rajinder is a charter director and past president of both the South Asian Bar Association of British Columbia and the Association of South Asian Professionals, in which roles he has been instrumental in mentoring, increasing opportunities for advancement and raising the profile of South Asian professionals within the legal and business communities. His additional community volunteer commitments extend to serving the South Asian Community Coalition Against Youth Violence and increasing participation of the Asian community, as bone marrow donors, through the Canadian Blood Services Diversity Liaison Committee.”