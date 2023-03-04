Ranbir Kapoor On Working In Pakistani Films: ‘Country Will Always Be My First Priority’

Ranbir Kapoor is one actor who stays away from controversies. This ‘Rockstar’ who always maintains a calm demeanour found himself swimming in the pool of troubles for one of his previous statements. Currently, Ranbir is hardly leaving any stone unturned to promote his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

During one of the promotional events, the actor was asked to react to a statement which he made last year about wanting to work in Pakistani films.

For those who don’t know, Kapoor was at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia where a Pakistani journalist asked him if he’d like to work in Pakistani films. To this, Ranbir had said “Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artists, especially for arts.” This flared up a controversy and the actor drew flak from people as many thought that he is ‘unpatriotic’.

Recently when Kapoor was busy promoting his film at an event, he was asked to react to his previous statement on working in Pakistani films. To this, the actor clarified saying that he was ‘misconstrued’ and his country would always come first. He said, “It was not a big controversy, But, for me, films are films, art is art. I have worked with Fawad (Khan) in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I have known a lot of artists from Pakistan. Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) and Atif Aslam are such great singers who used to contribute to Hindi cinema. So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries.”Ranbir further added, “But, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time art is not bigger than your country. So, anybody who is not on good terms with your country, your first priority will always be your country.”

More on Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

After starring in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is all set for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s release. Apart from the actor, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor as the lead. The Luv Ranjan directorial will hit the theatres on March 8.