Ranveer, Deepika Lift Their Fashion Quotient In Jeddah, Dubai

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for making theatrical fashion statements, was his usual flamboyant self during the screening of his upcoming movie ’83’ at the just-concluded Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, and later during a stopover in Dubai, and he shared his sartorial statements in a video he posted on hs Instagram.

The video starts off with the couple coming out of the Jeddah airport exuding the retro vibe. It then showcases the behind-the-scenes action at a photoshoot with Ranveer, before panning on to the couple in a packed auditorium for the film’s screening, with the audience cheering them on.

Ranveer sported a wide range of outfits reflecting different moods and shades, from leopard prints to glam rock fashion of the early 1970s and blingy disco outfits. Deepika also sizzled in a red ruffle gown, The couple were later joined by the ’83’ director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur.

For Ranveer, the visit to Dubai turned out to be quite an experience, for his image as the character he portrays in the film, living cricket legend Kapil Dev at the 1983 World Cup, was blown up and shown on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The film is all set to release theatrically worldwide on December 23.