Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional As Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: ‘Thank You For Bringing Us Joy’

Footballer Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday. Here’s how Ranveer Singh and other celebs reacted.

It was an emotional Thursday for many sports fans as Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri, known for his numerous achievements, including being the all-time top scorer for the Indian national team, announced his retirement from the sport. The footballer shared a video announcing that he would retire from international football after the second round of World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait on June 6, 2024. Numerous celebs, including Ranveer Singh, reacted to the news. (Also Read: Babil Khan ‘finds friends’ in Ranveer Singh, Sanya Malhotra at Tiffany event; fans think they should work together)

Celebs react

After Sunil made the announcement, Ranveer left a sweet comment under the video, calling it a ‘bittersweet moment’ and stating how the footballer inspires many. He wrote, “ICON. HERO. LEGEND. A bittersweet moment for us, who have been touched and inspired by your greatness. Thank you for bringing us so much joy and glory, Captain. Love you forever!” Ranveer, a football lover, once said this during an Instagram Live with Sunil. “In the beginning, the year I had started watching the Premier League and Arsenal were playing the best football, so I immediately got attracted to it,” he said.

Siddharth also commented under the video, asking Sunil to have a great last match, writing, “Much love Sunil. Have a happy and strong last show. Full power man.” Cricketer Virat Kohli wrote, “My brother. PROUD.” Ridhima Pandit left salute emojis under the video, while Danish Sait wrote, “Love you Sunil.” Numerous fans also left long, emotional comments, reflecting on his legacy and wishing him a happy retirement.

Upcoming work

Ranveer will soon star in the third part of Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise, replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the lead. The film will also star Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he’ll appear in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone, who will be introduced as Shakti aka Lady Singham. Sources confirmed to Hindustan Times that he has also given the nod to star in HanuMan-fame Prasanth Varma’s next film.