Ranveer Singh-Starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ to Release on May 13

Mumbai: Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh’s next film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is all set to hit the screens on May 13. The film was earlier scheduled to release in February. However, the release got pushed due to the Omicron outbreak.

Ranveer describes what people can expect Jayeshbhai, the character to be.

He says, “Jayesh is not your typical larger than life hero but what he does in the course of the story is heroic. And that is something I was attracted to. He evolves into a hero and what he pulls off is remarkable and truly super. He is a superhero of a very unconventional type.”

The star is all praise for Jayeshbhai Jordaar director Divyang Thakkar, who he feels has made one of the most endearing films in the history of Indian cinema.

Ranveer says, “My mentor Adi Chopra called me one day and he said ‘I have found a miracle script and I would like for you to hear it’ and I went for the narration. Divyang Thakkar who’s never directed anything before, gave me a narration in which I was laughing through my tears and guffawing, laughing and crying at the same time. I had a tissue box kept on the table which got over by the end of the narration. I was entertained, moved.”

He says, “I agreed then and there on the spot to be a part of this film. The heart of this film is the writer-director Divyang Thakkar and he is a bundle of pure love and joy and the goodness of his heart, the kind, humble and loving soul that he is, reflects in his work, his writing in his film and in my character.”

He added: “Jayesh is a character that I have never attempted before and so it was something completely fresh and new for me to embody which was a very exciting prospect for me. I had to really create something because this type of characterisation and these types of emotional beats, I have not played before.

I saw the prospect of creating something unique and original for myself and as a performer, it’s been a very fulfilling process.”