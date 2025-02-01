Ravi Khalon appointed as chair of BC’s New cabinet committee to protect B.C.’s economy from tariff threat

Premier David Eby is tasking a new cabinet committee with co-ordinating the whole-of-government approach to protect B.C.’s workers, businesses and economy against ongoing tariff threats from the United States.

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, will chair the committee, which will act as a day-to-day war room, co-ordinating actions across government to fight back on behalf of British Columbians and grow the province’s economy.

“The proposed U.S. tariffs are a direct attack on B.C.’s families,” Premier Eby said. “This threat isn’t going away anytime soon – not while this president is in power. Every minister has an important role to play in fighting back. Minister Kahlon brings deep experience in government to the table and is uniquely positioned to co-ordinate this work across government ministries.”

The B.C. government has stepped up with a three-point strategy to fight back and protect British Columbians: respond to U.S. tariffs with tough counter-actions and outreach to American decision-makers; strengthen B.C.’s economy by expediting projects and supporting industry and workers; and diversify trade markets for products so British Columbia is less reliant on U.S. markets and customers.

“We didn’t ask for this fight, but B.C. will not be bullied,” Kahlon said. “My colleagues and I will work shoulder to shoulder with workers, business and community leaders to meet this moment.”

The new committee will ensure that B.C.’s response is fast, tough and fully focused on protecting British Columbians, while strengthening, growing and diversifying the province’s economy for the long-term.

Members of the new cabinet committee are:

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs (chair)

Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation

Brenda Bailey, Minister of Finance

Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions

Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food

Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

Rick Glumac, Minister of State for Trade

Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests

Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals

Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks