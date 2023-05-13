RBCM’s Old Town reopening with new approach

VICTORIA – The popular Old Town gallery will once again be part of the Royal BC Museum (RBCM) experience for visitors when it reopens on July 29, 2023.

Old Town, part of the former Becoming BC modern history gallery, was closed in January 2022 as work began to engage with communities to share a more comprehensive and diverse telling of B.C.’s story and increase inclusivity at the museum.

Visitors to Old Town will see favourite spaces such as the garage, train station, hotel, saloon, parlour, kitchen, print shop and Chinatown preserved as they were. Some spaces, such as the drapery shop, have been emptied to create opportunities for visitors to reimagine the storefront with a new perspective. The Majestic Theatre will not feature its Hollywood silent film rotation and, instead, will present historical footage showcasing the diversity of B.C.’s voices and stories.

Visitors to Old Town will now see new contextual panels throughout the gallery that provide background and historical reference. These panels will encourage critical thinking and ignite imagination, encouraging visitors to consider additional stories that could be shared.

Several areas of the third floor will not be accessible to visitors, such as the Becoming BC Gallery that includes the ship, the gold mine, the farm and the cannery. The First Peoples’ Gallery is closed as the space is being used to host engagement sessions with Indigenous communities. The area that had the Century Hall and Our Living Languages exhibits will be used to host SUE: The T. rex Experience that will be open June 16, 2023.

Coquitlam Food Truck Festival

The Coquitlam Food Truck Festival is on May 13th from 11 am to 8 pm and May 14th from 11 am to 7 pm. The community event is entirely free to attend. There will be a wide variety of food trucks on-site (20+), offering delicious cuisine to suit every taste. The festival will be family and dog friendly, with activities for kids and adults alike, a great way to celebrate mothers Day! Vegan and Vegetarian

A great event to attend to celebrate Mother’s Day!

Annual Run for Women in Support of Women’s Mental Health on May 13th

BC Women’s Health Foundation and Shoppers Drug Mart have announced the annual Shoppers Drug Mart Run for Women.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend the Run for Women on Saturday May 13th.

Suggested arrival time is 8:00am at UBC, Wesbrook Village, 3381 Ross Drive.

There continues to be an urgent need for women’s mental health support, and BC Women’s Health Foundation and Shoppers Drug Mart want to help.

“Local mental health support for women in our community is vital, and we need the continued support from organizations like Shoppers Drug Mart and our community,” says BC Women’s Health Foundation President + CEO, Cally Wesson.

Proceeds from the registration fee for Vancouver-area participants go to BC Women’s Health Foundation.

Registration also includes a legendary swag bag worth over $100, and a special edition Run for Women technical t-shirt and bracelet. One in five women experience postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety, or other reproductive mental health issues, and the ongoing pandemic has only amplified these experiences.

That’s why the Vancouver-based Run For Women will support the Reproductive Mental Health Program at BC Women’s Hospital + Health Centre, making a direct difference for women + families in our local community. About BC Women’s Health Foundation: BCWHF is British Columba’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the full spectrum of women’s health.